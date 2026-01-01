Focus

145 playlist(s)

Lofi Loft

Lofi Loft
deep chill

deep chill
Lofi Flow State

Lofi Flow State
Unwind

Unwind
Chill R&B

Chill R&B
Classic Rock Relaxation

Classic Rock Relaxation
Reggae Relaxation

Reggae Relaxation
Coffee Shop Blend

Coffee Shop Blend
Slow Flow

Slow Flow
Latin Pop Ballads

Latin Pop Ballads
Vibes on Deck

Vibes on Deck
Low Key

Low Key
Velvet Voices

Velvet Voices
Super Chill

Super Chill
We Rap More Mellow

We Rap More Mellow
Incense & Tea

Incense & Tea
desconectao'

desconectao'
Innerwaves

Innerwaves
Hi-Scores

Hi-Scores
Bollywood Lo-Fi

Bollywood Lo-Fi
Low Flow

Low Flow
Living Room Lofi

Living Room Lofi
J-Lofi

J-Lofi
Lofi House

Lofi House
Focused Gaming

Focused Gaming
Classical Focus

Classical Focus
Mellow Cello

Mellow Cello
Gentle Piano

Gentle Piano
Classical Meditation

Classical Meditation
Soothing Classical Harp

Soothing Classical Harp
Classical for Studying

Classical for Studying
Classical Calm

Classical Calm
Classical for Working

Classical for Working
Symphonic Serenity

Symphonic Serenity
Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa
Mellow Mozart

Mellow Mozart
Late Night Classical Music

Late Night Classical Music
Gentle Chamber Music

Gentle Chamber Music
Classical Coffee Shop

Classical Coffee Shop
Contemporary Classical Guitar

Contemporary Classical Guitar
Adagio

Adagio
Cinematic Ambience

Cinematic Ambience
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals

Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Classical Spanish Guitar

Classical Spanish Guitar
All-Time Easy Acoustics

All-Time Easy Acoustics
Easy Modern Soul

Easy Modern Soul
Néctar

Néctar
Mellow Turkish Indie

Mellow Turkish Indie
Cinematic Ambience

Cinematic Ambience
Tranquil Spa Day

Tranquil Spa Day
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals

Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Instrumental Pop Covers

Instrumental Pop Covers
Soothing Soul

Soothing Soul
Coffee Shop Indie

Coffee Shop Indie
Solo Piano Bliss

Solo Piano Bliss
Easy-Going Pop & Rock

Easy-Going Pop & Rock
Acoustic Soul

Acoustic Soul
Ambient Focus

Ambient Focus
Turkish Acoustic Classics

Turkish Acoustic Classics
Acoustic Turkish Pop

Acoustic Turkish Pop
Laid-Back Soul

Laid-Back Soul
Chill EDM Hits

Chill EDM Hits
Qahwa Sada

Qahwa Sada
Fresh Coffee

Fresh Coffee
Acoustic Singer-Songwriters

Acoustic Singer-Songwriters
Turkish Easy EDM Party

Turkish Easy EDM Party
Hits Unplugged

Hits Unplugged

Turkish Acoustic Hotlist

Turkish Acoustic Hotlist
Classic Rock Instrumentals

Classic Rock Instrumentals
Left Brain, Right Beat

Left Brain, Right Beat
Electronic Focus

Electronic Focus
Minimal Techno Flow

Minimal Techno Flow
Deep Minimum

Deep Minimum
Chill House

Chill House
Calm Instrumental from Turkey

Calm Instrumental from Turkey
Ambient Bass

Ambient Bass
Oud for Brain Food

Oud for Brain Food
Oriental Chill

Oriental Chill
50 Shades of R&B

50 Shades of R&B
EDM Instrumentals

EDM Instrumentals
Jazz Focus

Jazz Focus
Jazzhop Studies

Jazzhop Studies
Background Jazz

Background Jazz
Today's Smooth Jazz

Today's Smooth Jazz
Muted Jazz

Muted Jazz
The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz

The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz
Cool Jazz Moods

Cool Jazz Moods
Jazz Piano

Jazz Piano
Mellow Jazz

Mellow Jazz
Left Brain, Right Beat

Left Brain, Right Beat
Deep Minimum

Deep Minimum
Lofi Loft

Lofi Loft
Lofi House

Lofi House
deep chill

deep chill
EDM Instrumentals

EDM Instrumentals
Downtempo Soundscapes

Downtempo Soundscapes
Tribal House Mirage

Tribal House Mirage
Cinematic Ambience

Cinematic Ambience
Ambient Focus

Ambient Focus
Rain Sounds

Rain Sounds
Ambient Bass

Ambient Bass
Classic Ambient

Classic Ambient
Lofi Flow State

Lofi Flow State
Downtempo Instrumentals

Downtempo Instrumentals
Techno for Working Hard

Techno for Working Hard
Electronic Focus

Electronic Focus
Minimal Techno Flow

Minimal Techno Flow
Electronic Mind Focus

Electronic Mind Focus
Electronic Euphoria

Electronic Euphoria
Electro Deceleration

Electro Deceleration
Oriental Trap

Oriental Trap
Electronic Beats from Turkey

Electronic Beats from Turkey
Traditional Thai Atmosphere

Traditional Thai Atmosphere
Electronic Dream

Electronic Dream
Melodic House & Techno

Melodic House & Techno
Focused Gaming

Focused Gaming
Chill House & Techno

Chill House & Techno
Chill Tracks 2026

Chill Tracks 2026
Classical for Reading

Classical for Reading
Gentle Chamber Music

Gentle Chamber Music
Classical Solo Piano

Classical Solo Piano
Mellow Solo Piano

Mellow Solo Piano
Gentle Piano

Gentle Piano
Mellow Jazz

Mellow Jazz
Classical Focus

Classical Focus
Background Jazz

Background Jazz
Cozy Jazz

Cozy Jazz
Mellow Cello

Mellow Cello
Jazz Focus

Jazz Focus
Solo Piano Bliss

Solo Piano Bliss
Jazz Piano

Jazz Piano
Soothing Classical Harp

Soothing Classical Harp
Lofi Loft

Lofi Loft
Unwind

Unwind
Rain Sounds

Rain Sounds
Focused Gaming

Focused Gaming
Downtempo Instrumentals

Downtempo Instrumentals
Instrumental Pop Covers

Instrumental Pop Covers
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals

Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Blues Instrumentals

Blues Instrumentals
Instrumental Hip Hop

Instrumental Hip Hop
Classic Rock Instrumentals

Classic Rock Instrumentals
Indie Instrumentals

Indie Instrumentals
Beats & Soul

Beats & Soul
Instrumental Arabic

Instrumental Arabic